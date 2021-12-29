A word from our sponsors: Westosha Sports Complex Winter Golf League registration underway

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports Complex — DH

Registration is underway for Winter Sports Golf League at Westosha Sports Complex.

Call to reserve your spot 262-885-6110.

12 week 9 Hole Winter Golf League starts week of 1/31/22. See schedule located at the bottom. 2 installment payments of $140. First is required date of signing up, second due first week of the league. First come first serve for tee times. Available days are Tuesday, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. 5:00 or 7:00 p.m. Handicap is established after first 6 weeks of play. Average of the lowest 4 scores -36 is your handicap. Handicap is then applied to first 6 weeks. Rolling handicap throughout the season, last 6 rounds played. Max handicap is 20. A different 9 will be played each week. Tee boxes – Men: blue tees, Ladies: Red tees, 60 years or older: White tees. Putting will be set up as a gimmie within 6 feet. Putting can be done from any spot within the simulator. If you are not on the green you must putt from a point even with the tee. When in the sand you must use the #5 blue tee. Players must finish their round in the allotted time. 1-2 players 1 hour, 3-4 players 2 hours. If round isn’t finished the round must be made up or forfeited. Total net score of the lowest 10 rounds will decide winners of the league Any missed weeks must be made up no later than 7 days before the final day of league play, and can only be made up during the week. NO WEEKENDS. If missing weeks are not made up, you forfeit and cannot win any prize money. We allow one make-up date at no charge; any more than that player is responsible for paying hourly rate. $5 per week per player will go towards prize pool: 1st (40%), 2nd (30%), 3rd (20%), and 4th place (10%) will be awarded prize money.

Dates of play week of 1/31, 2/7, 2/14, 2/21, 2/28, 3/7, 3/14, 3/21, 3/28, 4/4, 411, 4/18.