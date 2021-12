Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:58 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 18900 block of 60th Street (Highway K) along the Paris-Bristol border.

Per dispatch: Vehicle rolled on to roof on north side of the road.

UPDATE 1:02 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue requested to respond as mutual aid.

UPDATE 1:11 p.m. — Two vehicles involved, one off each side of the road. Traffic being shut down from both directions.