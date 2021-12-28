Units responding for fire in Powers Lake

Dec 28th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:15 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to fire at Highways Z and P in Powers Lake.

Per dispatch: This is a vehicle fire. Twin Lakes Police officer and sheriff’s deputies also responding.

