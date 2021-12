Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 11:51 a.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highway 50 and Highway W in Wheatland.

UPDATE about 11:53 a.m. — Wheatland fire unit arriving on scene reports two vehicles involved. Injuries being reported. Wheatland constable on the scene.

UPDATE 11:55 a.m. — Second ambulance dispatched from Twin Lakes Rescue.