Snow report Dec. 28, 2021: 1.75 inches

At 7:55 p.m., we measured 1.75 inches of total snow accumulation at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake.

Snow started falling for this event at about 10:30 a.m. The total was quite a bit below the forecasted amount from earlier Tuesday, but who’s complaining? It was still lightly raining as we measured.

A National Weather Service winter weather advisory continues to be in effect at this point until midnight Wednesday.

The latest, local NWS forecast still includes chances of more snow Wednesday night, Friday night and Saturday, but no word yet on what accumulation might be.