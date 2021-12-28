Latest forecast: More rain mixed with snow = less accumulation

We’re still going to get some snow Tuesday, but more rain mixed in with the snow should mean a little less accumulation says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Snow and rain fall is likely by about noon and continue through 4 p.m. Some kind of precipitation — snow or rain or a mix of both — may linger into the evening hours, but be over by 10 p.m. Total accumulation of snow should now be less than 1.5 inches.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday to midnight. This weather event will still create hazardous travel.

Tuesday’s high temperature is expected to reach 36.

Snow and freezing rain could return Wednesday evening with a 50 percent chance. A chance of snow remains in the forecast for Friday night (40 percent) and New Year’s Day-Saturday (60 percent).