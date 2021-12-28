Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 28, 2021: 25,060 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 25,060 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 306 more than Dec. 23. There have been 433 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 10 more than Dec. 23. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 105,067 Kenosha County negative test results as of Tuesday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 14,887/100,000 people and a 1.7 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 55.80 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 51.36 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 699 cases (7 more than Dec. 23)

Paddock Lake — 466 cases (7 more than Dec. 23)

Salem Lakes — 1,931 cases (26 more than Dec. 23)

Randall — 442 cases (4 more than Dec. 23)

Twin Lakes — 762 cases (9 more than Dec. 23)

Wheatland — 407 cases (8 more than Dec. 23)

Paris — 164 cases (3 more than Dec. 23)

Brighton — 187 cases (3 more than Dec. 23)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 973,096 positive tests and 3,821,733 negative tests with 9,880 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 84,551 positives as of Tuesday, the same figure as Dec. 23. Updating was not possible due to a technical issue at the Lake County Data Hub.