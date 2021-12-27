Real snow in forecast for Tuesday; winter weather advisory issued

Accumulating snow is in the forecast and the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Tuesday for almost all of Wisconsin, including Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from noon Tuesday to midnight.

The latest, local NWS forecast says we could see 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation. Snow is most likely to fall between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rain may start after that.

In Wisconsin, snow accumulation is likely to be deeper to our northwest. Northern Illinois counties also are set to be under a winter weather advisory Tuesday, if you are headed in that direction.

Tuesday’s high temperature here is expected to reach 37.

Looking ahead, there’s a 50 percent chance of snow Wednesday night and a 40 percent chance Friday night.