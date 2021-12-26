Snow and sleet expected overnight Sunday

There’s a 100 percent chance of some winter precipitation Sunday night, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Less known is just what that precipitation will be. “Rain and snow, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all rain after 1a.m.,” is how the forecast puts it. There will be patchy fog and wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

In the end there could be less than 1 inch of accumulation of snow and sleet accumulation Sunday night, says NWS.

Whatever accumulates likely won’t stick around too long. Monday’s high is forecast to reach 44.

There could be more snow etc. on Tuesday during the day. “New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible,” says the NWS forecast.

Snow may again creep back into the forecast by the end of the week.