Units responding to crash in Paddock Lake

Dec 24th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
At about 4:28 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at Highways 83 and 50 in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Injuries being reported.

