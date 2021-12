Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:36 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 16700 block of 93rd Street (Highway C) in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Deputies already on the scene. One vehicle driver appeared to leave the scene and ran into another vehicle. Three vehicles may be involved.

UPDATE about 5:42 p.m. — Units arriving on scene report three vehicles involved, all with moderate damage.