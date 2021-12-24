Dense fog advisory issued

Dec 24th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

A dense fog advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for southern Wisconsin including Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect until midnight. Visibility may be reduced yo a quarter of a mile or less during this period.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives