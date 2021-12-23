Two men charged in death of Twin Lakes man

Two local men now face formal charges in the death of a Twin Lakes man.

Joey L. Miracle, 18, of Twin Lakes, and Thomas R. R. Wilton, 20, of Trevor were arrested last week by Twin Lakes Police in connection with the death of Kenneth L. Thoma, 60.

Miracle was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Wednesday with 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, party to a crime, and Hiding a Corpse, party to a crime. Both charges are felonies. He is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

Wilton was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Wednesday with 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, as a party to a crime, and Hiding a Corpse, party to a crime. Both charges are felonies. He is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

Human remains were located on Nov. 6 buried in a wooded area behind an apartment complex in Twin Lakes. The body was subsequently identified as 60 year-old Kenneth L. Thoma of Twin Lakes. Thoma had been reported missing to the TLPD on Oct. 20. An autopsy was performed and it was determined Thoma had died as a result of being shot in the head.

