Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4 p.m., a Western Kenosha County fire department is responding for mutual aid for a fire in the 31100 block of Bushnell Road in the town of Burlington.

Per dispatch: Town of Wheatland Fire Department is requested to respond with a tender (water tanker).

UPDATE 4:19 p.m. — Wheatland unit released by incident command and returning to quarters.