Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 23, 2021: 24,754 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Note: We do not anticipate being able to do another COVID-19 update until Dec. 27 due to availability of data. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 24,754 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 86 more than Tuesday. There have been 423 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 3 more than Wednesday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 104,473 Kenosha County negative test results as of Thursday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 14,700/100,000 people and a 1.7 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursay.

In Kenosha County, 55.61 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 51.29 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 692 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 459 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,905 cases (7more than Wednesday)

Randall — 438 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 753 cases (5 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 399 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 161 cases

Brighton — 184 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 957,751 positive tests and 3,799,047 negative tests with 9,862 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 84,551 positives as of Thursday.