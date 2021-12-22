Units responding for fire in Trevor

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:49 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units from all three stations and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a possible fire at a home in the 10400 268th Avenue in Trevor.

Per dispatch: This is being reported by an alarm company.

UPDATE 5:50 p.m. — Salem Lakes chief request response from an engine from Bristol Fire and Rescue.

UPDATE 5:54 p.m. — Dispatch reports to responding units that something is smoldering at the site, but no active fire. Salem Lakes chief releases Bristol from response, but all Salem Lakes units to continue to respond.