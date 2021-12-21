Knoll announces he will not run for re-election as Twin Lakes trustee in 2022

Twin Lakes village Trustee Jeremy Knoll announced Monday at a Village Board meeting that he will not be seeking re-election in the April 2022 election.

Knoll, a trustee since 2006, said the press of an expanding business meant he could no longer devote the necessary time to also serving as a village trustee. He called this a “very hard decision.”

Knoll added “I think its only morally right for me to give up a position I can’t give 100 percent to.”

Candidates have until Jan. 4 to file nomination papers to run for one of the three available at-large village trustee seats.