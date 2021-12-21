Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 21, 2021: 24,527 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 24,527 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 193 more than Monday. There have been 415 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, 3 more than Monday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 104,047 Kenosha County negative test results as of Tuesday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 14,556/100,000 people and a 1.7 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 55.43 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 51.17 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 689 cases (10 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 456 cases (5 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 1,882 cases (8 more than Monday)

Randall — 433 cases (2 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 744 cases (5 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 397 cases (3 more than Monday)

Paris — 160 cases

Brighton — 183 cases (1 more than Monday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 947,419 positive tests and 3,783,846 negative tests with 9,765 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 83,687 positives as of Tuesday.