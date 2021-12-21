Covid-19 Omicron variant expected to have impact here soon, says Kenosha County Public Health

From Kenosha County Public Health:

Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit today released the following statement, following the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Dec. 20, 2021, advisory on the Omicron variant of COVID-19:

“The Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ advisory on Monday underscores the seriousness of the Omicron variant and the effect it’s anticipated to have in the state in the coming weeks. We expect to see a marked increase in cases, and with holiday gatherings coming and then schools returning to session after the first of the year, now is the time to get vaccinated or to get a booster if you haven’t yet done so.

“As the state noted, wearing a well-fitting mask while in indoor public places remains an important tool in preventing the spread of Omicron, which is being found to be even more contagious than the Delta variant. And people should get tested — regardless of vaccination status — if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

“After more than 21 months of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, I fully understand people’s fatigue when it comes to following these recommendations. But with this latest, highly contagious variant on its way, now is unfortunately not the time to let down our guard.”

More information about the Wisconsin Department of Health Services advisory is available at

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/news/releases/122021.htm.

For more information about COVID-19 in Kenosha County, including links to local vaccine providers and testing locations, please visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.