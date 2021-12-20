Units responding to crash in Paris

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:47 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 1900 block of Highway 45 in Paris.

Per dispatch: One vehicle may be rolled over.

UPDATE 1:50 p.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports two vehicles involved, one is on its side. Injuries being reported. Mutual aid from Somers Fire and Rescue requested with an ambulance.

UPDATE 1:54 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue requested to respond with an engine with extrication equipment.

UPDATE about 2:12 p.m. — Paris command reports all trapped occupants have been freed.