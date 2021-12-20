Units responding for smoke in Wheatland

Dec 20th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:24 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for a report of a smoking vehicle at Highways K and W in Wheatland.

UPDATE 9:57 p.m. — Wheatland command reports no fire found.

