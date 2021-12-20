Units responding for smoke in Wheatland

Kenosha Indian Trail begins new era in boys hoops A new era has begun for Kenosha Indian Trail Hawks basketball, as Rob Van Dyke takes over for Al Anderson this season. Anderson resigned this past summer after seven seasons as head coach. Van Dyke takes over after three seasons of being the head coach of the girls’ basketball team at Indian Trail. “I think […] Daniel Schoettler

UW-Parkside rededicates gym as part of athletics vision UW-Parkside rededicated De Simone Gymnasium on Tuesday night as they continue to enhance their athletic vision. The gym and practice court were part of the rededication this week as part of UW-Parkside’s Ranger Vision 2020. On Saturday, UW-Parkside rededicated one of the practice courts to former women’s basketball coach Jenny Knight-Kenesie following a doubleheader at […] Daniel Schoettler

5 Fabulous Holiday Light Displays in Racine & Kenosha Counties Holiday light displays are filling the Southeastern Wisconsin area with gleam and sparkle. If you are looking for a COVID-19 friendly activity and want to soak up the holiday spirit, be sure to stop by one or all of these magical light shows. It's a great way to enjoy the magical season with family or […] Emma Widmar

Overdose Deaths in US Increased in 2021; Kenosha County Outpaces National Average The United States has seen a number of challenges with the advent of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Learning a new enemy–the novel coronavirus–and how to fight it, dealing with nearly 49 million cases and over three-quarters of a million deaths is only one facet of this compound enemy. We have dealt with record-breaking unemployment, income […] Loren Lamoreaux