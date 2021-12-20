Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 20, 2021: 24,334 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 24,334 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 345 more than Friday. There have been 412 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, six more than Friday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 103,974 Kenosha County negative test results as of Monday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 14,440/100,000 people and a 1.7 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

In Kenosha County, 55.39 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 51.14 percent are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 679 cases (4 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 451 cases (6 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 1,874 cases (18 more than Friday)

Randall — 431 cases (8 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 739 cases (9more than Friday)

Wheatland — 394 cases (6 more than Friday)

Paris — 160 cases (2 more than Friday)

Brighton — 182 cases (4 more than Friday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 943,355 positive tests and 3,780,312 negative tests with 9,683 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 83,318 positives as of Monday.