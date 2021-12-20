Agenda: Salem School District special and regular school board meetings Dec. 21, 2021

The Salem School District is scheduled to hold special and regular school board meetings Tuesday.
The special meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the large group instruction room. The meeting will be live streamed here. Among the agenda items are:
- Closed session in the middle school library to discuss non-represented and administrator compensation and vendor contractor proposal
The full special meeting agenda is here.
The regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room. The meeting will be live streamed here. Among the agenda items are:
- Consideration to Approve Teacher/Contracted Base Wage Increase in the amount of $500.00 Per Cell on Salary Matrix.
- Consideration to Approve Teacher/Contracted Supplemental Pay Increase.
- Consideration to Approve Support Staff Base Wage Increase in the Amount of .0123 (CPI) as Presented.
- Consideration to Approve Support Staff Supplemental Pay Increase.
- Approve Contract with WASB for Superintendent Search.