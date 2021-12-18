A word from our sponsors: Spin to Win is back at Hartnell Chevrolet!

A new era has begun for Kenosha Indian Trail Hawks basketball, as Rob Van Dyke takes over for Al Anderson this season. Anderson resigned this past summer after seven seasons as head coach. Van Dyke takes over after three seasons of being the head coach of the girls’ basketball team at Indian Trail. “I think […]
UW-Parkside rededicated De Simone Gymnasium on Tuesday night as they continue to enhance their athletic vision. The gym and practice court were part of the rededication this week as part of UW-Parkside’s Ranger Vision 2020. On Saturday, UW-Parkside rededicated one of the practice courts to former women’s basketball coach Jenny Knight-Kenesie following a doubleheader at […]
Holiday light displays are filling the Southeastern Wisconsin area with gleam and sparkle. If you are looking for a COVID-19 friendly activity and want to soak up the holiday spirit, be sure to stop by one or all of these magical light shows. It's a great way to enjoy the magical season with family or […]
The United States has seen a number of challenges with the advent of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Learning a new enemy–the novel coronavirus–and how to fight it, dealing with nearly 49 million cases and over three-quarters of a million deaths is only one facet of this compound enemy. We have dealt with record-breaking unemployment, income […]
SOMERS, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin System’s Vax Up! “70 for 70” campaign was scheduled to run through October 31, but came to an early end on October 28 with what was originally billed as a “final push” reception at UW-Parkside. Instead, President Thompson was able to announce the campaign’s success at “Brats & […]