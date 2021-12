/Photo by West Jacobs, used with permission

At about 4:21 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 11900 block of Highway 83 in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Injuries being reported.

UPDATE about 4:22 p.m. — Salem Lakes command requests response from Bristol Fire and Rescue for an additional ambulance.

/West Jacobs photo, used with permission