Two arrested in Twin Lakes homicide

Twin Lakes Police have announced the arrest of two suspects in the death of a 60-year-old Twin Lakes man.

Arrested in the case were an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, TLPD announced Friday via news release. Both men are Western Kenosha County residents, according to county jail records.

Human remains were located on Nov. 6 buried in a wooded area behind an apartment complex in Twin Lakes. The body was subsequently identified as 60 year-old Kenneth L. Thoma of Twin Lakes. Thoma had been reported missing to the TLPD on Oct. 20. An autopsy was performed and it was determined Thoma had died as a result of being shot in the head.

“While this arrest is a significant development, no criminal investigation ends at the point of an arrest,” the news release states. “This remains a very active investigation and we encourage anyone who may yet have information about this case to contact the Twin Lakes Police Department at (262) 877-9056 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333.”

westofthei.com does not associate individuals with specific charges until those charges are formalized in circuit court.

Both suspects are being held in the Kenosha County Jail as of Friday.

From the TLPD news release:

“We are in difficult times right now. Undoubtedly, this unspeakable crime adds to our community’s anxiety, sadness, and feelings of uncertainty. We know that questions about what happened to Kenneth, and why, remain. We pledge to provide as many answers as we can, when we can, as this investigation moves forward. We would like to thank the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Kenosha Police Department, Genoa City Police Department, UW-Whitewater Police Department, Wellington, Ohio Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab Crime Scene Response Teams from the Milwaukee, Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office and Madison laboratories for their assistance in this investigation.”

Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time, the release said.

