Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 17, 2021: 23,989 positives

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 23,989 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 295 more than Wednesday. There have been 406 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, eight more than Wednesday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 103,692 Kenosha County negative test results as of Friday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 14,229/100,000 people and a 1.7 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 55.24 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 51.05 percent are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 675 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 445 cases (5 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,856 cases (27 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 423 cases (5 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 730 cases (11 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 388 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 158 cases

Brighton — 178 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 936,840 positive tests and 3,768,878 negative tests with 9,600 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 82,504 positives as of Friday.