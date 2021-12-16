A word from our sponsors: Brighton School seeking Part-time Teacher Aide

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Brighton School District — DH
The Brighton School District has a Part-time Teacher Aide position available:
Prepare materials for lessons, demonstrations, and bulletin boards.
Operate equipment including computers, printers, photocopiers, and laminators.
Ensure that students have all materials necessary for class activities.
Work with students individually or in small groups for extension or remediation.
Provide extra help as needed to students with physical, mental, or linguistic limitations.
Lunchroom monitoring and recess duties
Adhere to accommodations in students’ IEPs and 504 plans.
Lead activities designed to foster students’ mental, physical, and social development.
Supervise students in various settings including classrooms, playgrounds, and field trips.
Hours: Monday-Friday up to 29 hours a week
High school diploma or GED required.
Associate’s degree in education or related field preferred.
Must pass a background check before starting employment.
Please email mgrohs@brightonschool.net or call Melissa Grohs 262-878-2191 ext 103