Very warm then windy Wednesday; high wind advisory overnight

Wednesday’s temperatures should get into the mid-60s, unseasonably warm to say the least for mid December hereabouts.

That will be followed up by a period of winds strong enough to warrant a high wind advisory.

The latest local National Weather Service forecast says we should reach 64 for a high Wednesday, hitting that mark in the late afternoon.

There will be noticeable wind all day with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph. Winds will start to pick up after dark and a high wind advisory is set to kick in at 9 p.m. and be in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. Winds during that period are forecast for 20 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 65 mph. Rain is likely around 10 to 11 p.m. and a thunderstorm possible.

The wind will decrease by Thursday, but still be noticeable, with a high of 43 with sunny skies.