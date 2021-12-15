Paris officials issue statement regarding recent incidents

Paris town officials are asking resident to lock their doors in reaction to two recent incidents where homes were entered or were attempted to be entered.

A statement posted at the town’s website says:

We are receiving reports of homes and vehicles being entered during the day and evenings in the Town. The Sheriff’s Department is investigating. The reports indicate that entry is being made through unlocked doors and are crimes of opportunity. We are advising Town residents to lock their doors, even when they are home, as several of the entries were into occupied homes. Lock up your vehicles if left in the driveway. Watch for suspicious vehicles and report to the Sheriff’s office.

According to the Kenosha Count Sheriff’s Department, a man was found inside a home in which he did not have permission to enter on Dec. 7.

Then on Monday, Paris resident reported to KCSD someone attempting to enter their home.

