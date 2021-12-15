Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 15, 2021: 23,694 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 23,694 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 154 more than Tuesday. There have been 398 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, three more than Tuesday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 103,420 negative test results as of Wednesday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 14,051/100,000 people and a 1.7 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

In Kenosha County, 55.11 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 50.96 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 671 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 440 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,829 cases (5 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 418 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 719 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 385 cases (5 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 158 cases

Brighton — 177 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 928,112 positive tests and 3,758,165 negative tests with 9,489 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 81,759 positives as of Wednesday.