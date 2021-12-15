Agenda: Salem School District board special meeting Dec. 16, 2021

The Salem School District is scheduled to hold a special meeting Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. in Room 201, with public access in the large group instruction room.
On the agenda is district administrator search planning.
Western Kenosha County's news source
The Salem School District is scheduled to hold a special meeting Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. in Room 201, with public access in the large group instruction room.
On the agenda is district administrator search planning.
Posted in: Agendas, Salem School.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress