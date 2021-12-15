Agenda: Salem School District board special meeting Dec. 16, 2021

Dec 15th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem School District is scheduled to hold a special meeting Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. in Room 201, with public access in the large group instruction room.

On the agenda is district administrator search planning.

The full agenda is available here.

