Attempted entry to home in Paris reported

A Paris resident reported someone attempting to enter their home Monday.

This is about a week after another Paris resident reported someone inside their home. That person escaped without being apprehended..

Here is a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release on the most recent incident.

On Monday, December 13th, 2021, at about 11:34 am KSD deputies were dispatched to the 17100 block of Burlington Road in the Town of Paris regarding an attempted entry to a residence. According to deputies on the scene, the female complainant reported that a male subject came up to the back door of her residence and attempted to gain entry into her home.

The homeowner stated that she was alerted by her two dogs who were barking out of an upstairs window that overlooks the backyard. The complainant stated that she heard someone at her back door, possibly trying to open it. The homeowner said her dogs ran down the stairs towards the back door as she entered her kitchen and she observed a male subject walking away from her back-door south through her yard. She described the suspicious person as a male (unknown race), with a medium build in height and weight wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with hood up and dark blue jeans.

The homeowner stated that she did not see a vehicle or where the subject went after he left her yard. Deputies canvassed the area and a Sheriff’s K9 unit was called to the scene to conduct a search, but they did not locate the suspicious person.

This incident is similar to a home invasion that took place on December 8th, 2021 on 12th Street in the Town of Paris where a male subject entered an occupied home. This investigation is active. There is no further information available at this time.

The KSD highly advises all residents to keep their homes locked and secured. We ask the public to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5102 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 if you see a person matching the description of this subject.