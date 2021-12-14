Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Dec. 15, 2021

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m., at the Municipal Building/Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

A hearing on and consideration of action on final resolution R21-15 for tax bill special charges.

Authorizing application for an energy innovation grant.

The agenda also includes a notice of a closed session for the purpose of consideration of contract agreement

with Salem Lakes for fire and EMS service. A return to open session is also noticed for the Motion – Return to Open session to approve intergovernmental agreement for fire and EMS service with Salem Lakes.