Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 13, 2021: 23,366 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 23,366 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 250 more than Friday. There have been 394 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 103,163 negative test results as of Monday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 13,866/100,000 people and a 1.7 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

In Kenosha County, 53.76 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 50.26 percent are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 667 cases (1 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 433 cases (12 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 1,811 cases (14 more than Friday)

Randall — 415 cases (9more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 714 cases (8 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 377 cases (5 more than Friday)

Paris — 157 cases

Brighton — 176 cases (3 more than Friday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 920,004 positive tests and 3,749,203 negative tests with 9,381 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 81,158 positives as of Monday.