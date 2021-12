The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hal in New Munster,

Among the agenda items are:

Update from fire chief on the installation of the generator for the firehouse.

Ordinance No. 2021-004 – 35 mph speed 31st St.

Ordinance No. 2021-005 – stop sign 392nd Ave., and 31st St. southeast corner.

Garbage/recycling service changeover to ASDA Enterprises – contract, operation as of January 1, 2022.

The full agenda is available here.