Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Dec. 13, 2021

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem,

Among the agenda items are:

Presentation by Strand Associates on the proposed Valmar and Yaws sanitary sewer improvements and lift stations

to provide planning and design services for the proposed Valmar and Yaws sanitary sewer improvements and lift stations 201 and 203 upgrades. Appointment of Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated election inspectors and officials.

The full agenda is available here.