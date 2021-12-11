2021 Paddock Lake Lighted Holiday Parade and Santa visit coverage (VIDEOS & PHOTOS)

The 2021 Paddock Lake Lighted Holiday Parade returned to the streets of the village Saturday.

It was the eighth year for the parade.

The parade stepped off from McAlonan Park and made its way north then east then south to Village Hall. There Santa visited with youngsters and cookies, milk and hot chocolate were served in the Municipal Building.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, some local businesses and organizations and a contingent of golf carts participated.

Here’s video of the parade:

Here are some more photos from the parade and Santa visit: