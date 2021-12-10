Units responding to fire in Twin Lakes

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:59 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, Randall Fire Department, Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Richmond Township Fire Protection District units and village police officers are responding to a report of possible fire in the 200 block of Jerome Drive in Twin Lakes.

UPDATE 2:08 p.m. — Dispatch reports to responding units that police officers on scene say most of the fire is out.

UPDATE 2:10 p.m. — TL command reports fire is out. TLFD units to remain on scene, All others released to return to quarters.