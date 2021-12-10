Santa to visit Randall neighborhoods Dec. 11 via fire engine

Santa is scheduled to visit Randall neighborhoods Saturday, Dec. 11 with some help from the Randall Fire Department.

Here’s the latest from the fire department on how to catch a glimpse:

Tomorrow we will have Santa riding around our neighborhoods in Randall. We are hoping to have 1 Engine on each side of town with a Santa. We will try to get through most neighborhoods so we can see most kids. We will go very slow and wave but Santa will not be able to stop and visit with each kid. We are going to start about 12pm and go to about 2pm. If you want to guarantee to see him we will be at Lakeside park in Powers lake and Warren Close Bark Park in Bassett first. So be ready between 12-12:30 at these locations. Don’t forget our Pancake breakfast with Santa on Sunday 8-12 at Bassett Fire station.