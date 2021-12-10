Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 10, 2021: 23,116 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 23,116 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 176 more than Wednesday. There have been 394 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, one more than Wednesday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 102,719 negative test results as of Friday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 13,716/100,000 people and a 1.7 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

In Kenosha County, 53.66 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 50.20 percent are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 666 cases (6 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 421 cases (8 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,797 cases

Randall — 406 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 706 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 372 cases

Paris — 157 cases

Brighton — 173 cases (7 more than Wednesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 911,568 positive tests and 3,736,317 negative tests with 9,344 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 80,460 positives as of Friday.