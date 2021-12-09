Wheatland Center School staff member arrested, suspended

A Wheatland Center School staff member has been arrested, a parent notification letter dated Wednesday says.

The incident or incidents involved did not happen at Wheatland Center or involve Wheatland Center students the notification letter from district administrator Martin McGinley says.

The letter does not name the individual or specify the incident involved. The letter, which is posted on the school’s website, says the circumstances have caused the cancellation of the 5-8th grade band concert scheduled for Thursday.

The letter states the staffer “has been suspended without pay effective immediately, pending an investigation.”

“As a school district, our first and most important responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students. We will continue to do everything we can to make that happen,” the letter says.

Note: westofthei.com does not associate individuals’ names with specific criminal charges until they are formally charged in court. We are following this case and will report on specific charges if they come to pass. — DH