Randall Fire Department 2021 Santa breakfast is Dec. 12

The Town of Randall Fire Department will be hosting its Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 12, from 8 a.m. to noon at Fire Station No. 2 in Bassett.

Attendees 3 and older are requested to wear a mask when they get their breakfast food or visit with Santa in the main administration area of the building. Masks will be optional on the apparatus bay floor where the tables are set up and spaced for everyone to eat. Breakfast is free to all. donations are accepted. Please bring a donation of canned or dry food for the Food Bank. These donations will be distributed to those individuals in our area that are less fortunate. Masks will be available upon entry to the station if you do not have one.