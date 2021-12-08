Sheriff’s Dept. seeking info on suspect in Paris home trespassing

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information about a man who was found inside a Paris home, but escaped before being apprehended.

From a news release issued Wednesday morning:

On Tuesday, December 7th, 2021, at about 11:09 am KSD deputies were dispatched to 15710-12th Street in the Town of Paris regarding a trespassing complaint. According to deputies on the scene, the female complainant was working from home when she heard footsteps inside her house. The homeowner alerted her dog who then went out into the kitchen and began barking at a male intruder in the home. The intruder was described as a male white 40-50 years old, weighing approximately 200 pounds, and was wearing a brown “Carhartt” jacket with a maroon-colored beanie hat.

The homeowner confronted the male suspect and ordered him to leave her residence. While this was taking place her dog (a Pitbull terrier) was barking and jumping on the suspect. The homeowner was not sure if her dog bit the suspect. The homeowner stated that the suspect never threatened her or spoke to her while he was inside her residence. The suspect left the residence and drove away from the property westbound on 12th Street in an older model red SUV that had some rust on the front bumper.

According to the homeowner, nothing was taken from the residence and it is unknown what the intentions of the suspect were. Deputies canvassed the area but did not locate the vehicle or intruder.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Kenosha Sheriff’s Department needs to rely on the public’s assistance and cooperation when investigating crimes. We ask that the public contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at (262) 605-5100 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 if you see a vehicle or person matching the description of this suspect.