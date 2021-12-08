Pomaville announces she will not run for re-election to 20th District supervisor seat

The incumbent Kenosha County District 20 Supervisor has announced she will not run for re-election in April 2022.

Sharon Pomaville of Salem made the announcement Wednesday via email to news media and social media.

Pomaville, the executive director of The Sharing Center, was in her first term on the County Board, having defeated incumbent John Poole in 2020.

The 20th District includes Paddock Lake and parts of Salem Lakes, even after the recent redistricting.

In the news release, Pomaville cited the press of her duties at The Sharing Center as the reason for her decision.

Here is her full statement:

“For 40 years, it has been an honor to live, work, and serve in Kenosha County. Serving as a Kenosha County Supervisor has been a true honor, and I thank all those who supported my election and helped make my time an impactful and successful experience for our community. I serve on the Public Works Committee, Human Services Board, Racial & Ethnic Equity Commission, Redistricting Committee, and currently chair the Judiciary & Law Committee. I am honored to be able to make an impact in ways that affect the fabric of life for all Kenosha County residents. For 2022, we passed a budget that lowers property taxes, while further improving the quality of life for Kenosha County families. Our fiscally mindful work has helped Kenosha County obtain a AAA Bond rating, a first in the history of Kenosha County. Even with these successes, my day-to-day work in eliminating poverty, homelessness, and hunger through the Sharing Center continues to increase, and for those professional reasons, I will not be seeking re-election for the 2022-2024 term. Please know that since being sworn into this office, I look forward to every day in service to my district and the County, and will continue to do what is necessary now, through the end of my term, and beyond for Kenosha County to continue to be a great place to live. Thank you all for the privilege of serving as Kenosha County District 20 Supervisor.”