Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 8, 2021: 22,940 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 22,940 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 203 more than Monday. There have been 393COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, three more than Monday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 102,255 negative test results as of Wednesday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 13,612/100,000 people and a 1.7 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday, .1 percent less than Monday

In Kenosha County, 53.52 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 50.14 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 660 cases (8 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 413 cases (1 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 1,7832 cases (11 more than Monday)

Randall — 405 cases (3 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 702 cases (4 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 372 cases (9 more than Monday)

Paris — 157 cases

Brighton — 166 cases (1 more than Monday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 901,727 positive tests and 3,721,301 negative tests with 9,237 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 79,854 positives as of Wednesday.