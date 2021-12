A power outage is affecting residents of Western Kenosha County, mostly in the Trevor and Wilmot areas Monday morning.

According to We Energies, the outage started at about 3:30 a.m. and is being attributed to a tree. About 1,800 customers are being affected. A utility crew is on the way to the scene at about 6 a.m.

Wilmot Union High School has announced a two-hour late start due to the outage

A NWS wind advisory is in effect.