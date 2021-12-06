Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 6, 2021: 22,737 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 22,737 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 340 more than Thursday. There have been 390 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, four more than Thursday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 101,359 negative test results as of Monday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 13,360/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday, .1 percent more than Thursday

In Kenosha County, 53.35 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 50.03 percent are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 652 cases (11 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 412 cases (7 more than Thursday)

Salem Lakes — 1,762 cases (34 more than Thursday)

Randall — 402 cases (4 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 698 cases (8 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 363 cases (8 more than Thursday)

Paris — 165 cases (10 more than Thursday)

Brighton — 165 cases (1 more than Thursday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 889,079 positive tests and 3,700,782 negative tests with 9,128 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 79,335 positives as of Monday.