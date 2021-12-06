Bristol Fire pancake breakfast

Saturday morning Bristol Fire held a pancake breakfast at their fire station, 8312 198th Ave. Entertainment was provided by the Bristol School Band and the Central High School Jazz Band. Santa was there and you could get your picture taken. Girl Scout Troop #30046 help anyone who wanted to, decorate a holiday card that would handed out to Meals on Wheels participants.

Admission was two cans of food, which were collected for the Sharing Center, or one toy. Any toys collected went to Toys for Tots. Any monetary donations would be split between the Bristol and Central Bands.

Food collected for the Sharing Center.

Sparkey was wandering around. He’s visiting the firefighters making the pancakes.

Bristol School band

Central High School Jazz Band