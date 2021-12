/Photo by Milan Jurek via freeimages.com

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

During the advisory period, winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected with gusts as high as 45 mph, says the latest, local NWS forecast.

Monday’s high temperature will be 30, reached early in the morning with temps falling through the day.